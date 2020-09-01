Arnold & Porter snags Proskauer partner who advised on Caesars, Puerto Rico bankruptcies

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has brought on a partner from Proskauer Rose who advised on the bankruptcies of Caesars Entertainment Corp and Puerto Rico, the firm said Tuesday, in the latest sign of strong demand for restructuring talent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New hire Maja Zerjal Fink starts Tuesday as a partner in Arnold & Porter’s bankruptcy and restructuring practice in New York, after more than eight years at Proskauer. She said Arnold & Porter’s role in prominent ongoing restructuring matters, such as rental car Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy, helped draw her to the firm.

