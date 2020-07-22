IN BRIEF: Barclays promotes new general counsel

Barclays has appointed its corporate secretary and deputy general counsel Stephen Shapiro as its group general counsel, the bank, one of Britain’s largest, announced Wednesday.

Shapiro succeeds Bob Hoyt, who is stepping into a transitional role at Barclays on August 1 after nearly seven years as group general counsel. Barclays Group CEO Jes Staley said Wednesday in a statement that Hoyt was “an outstanding general counsel” and that Shapiro is an “eminently qualified, hugely experienced” successor.

