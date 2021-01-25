Biden's new revolving door rules could spell changes for law firm recruiting

As happens every four years, lawyers from major law firms are flooding into a new administration in Washington. But an executive order cracking down on the so-called “revolving door” between government and private firms may affect the career calculus for some potential recruits.

The order signed last week by President Joe Biden restores Obama ethics rules and takes them further, preventing appointees who leave the administration from communicating with its officials, including their former agency, for two years.

