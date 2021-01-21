MoFo taps new crisis practice leaders as partners leave for Biden DOJ

Morrison & Foerster on Thursday said it has tapped two new global risk and crisis management group co-chairs to succeed partners John Carlin and David Newman, who are leaving for posts in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Carlin and Newman are joining the Justice Department as acting deputy attorney general and associate deputy attorney general, respectively. Carlin is expected to become principal associate deputy attorney general, pending the Senate confirmation of O’Melveny & Myers partner Lisa Monaco, MoFo said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Y0NS6j