IN BRIEF: Boeing names chief compliance officer amid aims to enhance ethics

The Boeing Co on Thursday said it has appointed Uma Amuluru as its chief compliance officer, following its announcement last month that it would combine its legal and compliance functions and enhance its ethics program.

Amuluru will help lead Boeing’s principal ethics and compliance organizations and co-chair its Compliance Risk Management Board, the aerospace company said in a statement on Thursday. She will report to Brett Gerry, Boeing’s chief legal officer and executive vice president of Global Compliance, but will also have a direct reporting line to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun and its board of directors’ Audit Committee on compliance and ethics issues, the statement said.

