After months of departures, Boies Schiller adds two partners

Boies Schiller Flexner has added two former U.S. Justice Department senior officials as partners in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, but has lost yet another partner to Jenner & Block, those firms said statements on Monday.

Lauren Bell, former senior counsel and acting chief of staff to the head of DOJ’s Criminal Division, will join Boies Schiller as a partner later this month in Washington D.C., while John Kucera, an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California and coordinator of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crimes Area Task Force, will join as partner in August in Los Angeles, according to a statement from the firm.

