Westlaw News

Boies Schiller-bound associates change plans amid mounting departures

By Caroline Spiezio, David Thomas

1 Min Read

Several new lawyers who were expected to start their associate careers at Boies Schiller Flexner this month have instead taken jobs elsewhere, including clerkships and positions at rival firm King & Spalding.

Four sources familiar with the matter confirmed the January class was slashed and that some incoming associates joined King & Spalding. Two sources said the class size had shrunk to three associates in New York from about a dozen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XlCJNf

