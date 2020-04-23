Boies Schiller loses 13 partners, including SF and LA office heads, to King & Spalding

King & Spalding on Thursday announced it has added 13 partners in California from Boies Schiller Flexner, the latest in a flood of departures from the prominent litigation boutique.

The partners jumping ship include Boies Schiller San Francisco office leader Quyen Ta, whose co-head Kathleen Hartnett left for Cooley in February, and one of its Los Angeles office heads David Willingham. The other partners, all based in Los Angeles, are: Albert Giang, Luan Tran, Michael Leslie, Michael Roth, Eric Pettit, Jeanne Fugate, Arwen Johnson, Craig Bessenger, Kelly Perigoe, Julia Bredrup and Lennette Lee, King & Spalding said in a statement on Thursday.

