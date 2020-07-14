Boies Schiller loses another partner to K&S, adds two bankruptcy partners

Boies Schiller Flexner has lost another partner to King & Spalding - at least the 20th to make that move this year - while the firm said Monday that it’s adding two bankruptcy partners, bolstering a practice that has stayed busy for many firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

Departing partner Robert Cooper was an executive committee member who worked at Boies Schiller for more than 17 years and has represented American Express Co and the National Football League, court records show. The new partners are Lawrence Brandman, head of derivatives bankruptcy strategy at Lehman Brothers Holdings until 2019, and Neil Pigott, who was most recently a consultant, according to his LinkedIn profile.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/309lpfd