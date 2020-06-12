Karen Dunn, Bill Isaacson leave Boies Schiller for Paul Weiss

June 12 -

Two of Boies Schiller Flexner’s top litigators - Karen Dunn, who represented Uber Technologies Inc in its trade secret battle with Google’s Waymo, and William Isaacson, an antitrust lawyer whose client have included Amazon.com Inc chief executive Jeff Bezos - are leaving the firm for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

They’ll start at Paul Weiss next week as litigation partners based in Washington D.C., the firm said in a statement on Thursday. Dunn said Paul Weiss was a firm “known for handling some of the hardest, and most complex legal challenges,” in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

