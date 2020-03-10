Westlaw News
Boies Schiller loses two more partners, this time to Jenner & Block and V&E

Caroline Spiezio

The flood of partner departures from Boies Schiller Flexner continued on Tuesday, with announcements from Vinson & Elkins and Jenner & Block that they’d each lured a lawyer away from the prominent U.S. litigation boutique, to join their New York and Washington D.C. offices.

V&E swiped Christopher Duffy, who has represented Barclays, to be a partner in its New York office, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Duffy had been at Boies Schiller for more than 17 years, his LinkedIn profile states.

