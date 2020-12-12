Boies Schiller elects three new managing partners amid rocky transition

Boies Schiller Flexner on Friday elected three new co-managing partners - Sigrid McCawley, Matt Schwartz and Alan Vickery - and two new executive committee members, marking the latest steps in a leadership transition that has coincided with a mass exodus of attorneys from the prominent litigation firm.

The firm also said Friday that London-based Natasha Harrison, who became Boies Schiller’s co-managing partner in December 2019, will now serve as deputy chair, making her heir-apparent to its founder and chair, famed trial lawyer David Boies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37XcNwg