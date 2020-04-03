Boies Schiller loses three more partners

Three partners have left Boies Schiller Flexner bringing the total number of partner departures from the prominent litigation boutique in 2020 to more than 15.

Stacey Grigsby, who joined Boies Schiller in 2014, is moving to Covington & Burling as a partner in its commercial litigation practice in Washington D.C. She said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that Covington attracted her as a full-service firm with a corporate practice that could complement her litigation practice, and because she has previously worked alongside some of its white collar and investigations partners.

