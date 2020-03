Two more partners have left Boies Schiller Flexner, a prominent litigation boutique that since January has lost at least ten partners, this time for new gigs at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, that law firm announced on Monday.

Robin Henry and Motty Shulman moved to Fried Frank as partners in its litigation department in New York, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

