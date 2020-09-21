Gibson Dunn nabs Boies partner who has represented Goldman Sachs and WeWork

Chris Belelieu, whose clients have included Goldman Sachs and WeWork, joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher from Boies Schiller Flexner on Monday, the latest in a parade of partners exiting the prominent litigation firm this year.

Gibson Dunn attracted New York-based Belelieu with its strength in litigation and other practices, he said in a message to Reuters. He also cited Gibson Dunn’s “compensation structure” and its transparency, “including related to its financials.”

