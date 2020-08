Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has swiped four more partners from Boies Schiller Flexner, adding to the four it added earlier this year.

Martha Goodman, Amy Mauser, Kyle Smith and Melissa Zappala are joining Paul Weiss as counsel in its litigation department in Washington D.C., according to an internal firm memo on the hires. All had been partners at Boies Schiller.

