IN BRIEF: Ex-Airbnb, Romney campaign lawyer joins fintech startup as CLO

Katie Biber, who served as general counsel on Republican Senator Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid and as a senior in-house lawyer at Airbnb Inc, has joined Brex Inc as chief legal officer, the credit card startup said Thursday.

Biber was most recently general counsel at cryptocurrency company Anchorage, a role that involved working with financial regulators. She’ll continue to engage with regulators at Brex, she said Thursday. Her hire comes as Brex this week announced new features and FDIC insurance on its zero-fee cash management account, Brex Cash, which it said took “many months” of regulatory investment.

