IN BRIEF: Ex-EDNY prosecutor leaves HSBC monitor firm for Buckley

Daniel Alonso, a former high-ranking New York prosecutor, has left his in-house role at HSBC Holdings monitor Exiger for a partner gig at Buckley, the Washington D.C. litigation boutique announced on Wednesday.

Alonso will be based in New York and will handle white collar defense and internal investigations, with a focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) related matters in Latin America, he said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

