Husch Blackwell adds 21 lawyers from Dentons in major California expansion

Big Law’s California gold rush continued on Thursday as Husch Blackwell, a Missouri-based firm, announced it is opening offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area with a 21-lawyer team it swiped from Dentons.

The hires include Los Angeles-based partners Bradford DeJardin, Frederic Norris, Kelvin Wyles, and Jules Zeman; and Bay Area partners Lisa Oberg, Lynne Patricia Blair, Michelle Jackson, Jennifer Lee, Michael Sandgren and Christopher Wood. Eleven counsel and associates are also making the move from Dentons. Some lawyers will work remotely full-time, Husch Blackwell said.

