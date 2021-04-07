Big Law's cannabis practices eye N.Y. expansion as state revs up for recreational sales

Cannabis practice group leaders from Big Law firms including Goodwin Procter, Akerman and Foley Hoag are looking to grow their New York presence after the state legalized recreational use last week, positioning it to become one of world’s largest markets.

Firms are now weighing their options – whether to add laterals or redirect existing talent, grow now or wait until regulations take shape. But several cannabis lawyers agreed on one thing: The opportunity in New York is immense.

