King & Spalding taps top NJ federal prosecutor in latest DOJ hire

Former New Jersey U.S. attorney Craig Carpenito, who was the Trump administration’s abortive pick for Manhattan’s interim top federal prosecutor last summer, has joined King & Spalding, the latest in a string of senior Justice Department lawyers to join the Atlanta-based firm.

King & Spalding said in a statement Tuesday that Carpenito will be a partner in its special matters and government investigations practice in New York.

