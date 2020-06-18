IN BRIEF: CenturyLink swipes Raytheon's head privacy lawyer

CenturyLink Inc on Wednesday announced that Hugo Teufel, the former head of privacy for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s who more recently had worked at Raytheon Co, has joined it as chief privacy officer.

In his new role, Teufel will advise CenturyLink on privacy and security issues and work with the sales, IT and security teams, the Monroe, Louisiana-based telecom company said Wednesday in a statement.

