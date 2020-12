Derrick Cephas, who most recently led Weil Gotshal & Manges’ financial institutions regulatory practice, has joined Squire Patton Boggs as a partner in New York.

Cephas in a statement cited Squire Patton Boggs’ “extensive international presence” and “team of experienced financial services lawyers” as reasons for his move, which the firm announced Tuesday.

