CFIUS hires stay hot as Weil swipes Kirkland partner

Shawn Cooley, the former Director of Foreign Investment Risk Management for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and partner at Kirkland & Ellis, is joining Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the firm said Tuesday.

Weil is the latest in a long list of law firms investing in their teams advising clients on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which scrutinizes deals for potential national security risks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2VrLvrQ