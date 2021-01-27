Citi law firm adviser Jeff Grossman joins Cooley as strategy chief

For decades, Jeff Grossman has advised prominent U.S. law firms on finance and strategy, first at Wells Fargo and then Citi Private Bank. Now, he’s taking his skills in-house, joining law firm Cooley this week as its inaugural chief of strategy and legal practice officer.

Grossman will lead strategic initiatives with a focus on “growth that is profitable and growth that enhances the firm’s capabilities to its client set and enhances its brand,” such as adding top talent, he said Wednesday. He reports to Cooley’s global chief operating and financial officer Lisanne Morales.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39ozwTV