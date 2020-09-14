Cleary dealmaker Whoriskey decamps to Milbank in latest M&A shakeup

Milbank announced Monday it has hired veteran dealmaker Neil Whoriskey from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the Wall Street law firm that last year reignited a debate over the recruitment risks of lockstep partner compensation after another senior M&A partner jumped ship for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Whoriskey, who has advised on deals such as Western Digital Corp’s $19 billion purchase of SanDisk Corp and General Motors’ acquisition of Daewoo Motors, joins Milbank as a partner in its global corporate group in New York. He was not immediately available for an interview.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2H3GiCV