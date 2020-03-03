Westlaw News
March 3, 2020 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Ex-FTC antitrust chief who launched task force to monitor big tech joins Cleary

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Bruce Hoffman, the Federal Trade Commission’s former top antitrust official who led its efforts to track and tighten enforcement around big tech’s competition practices, has joined Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as a partner in Washington D.C., the law firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Bruce will complement the already formidable depth and breadth in our market-leading global practice,” said managing partner Michael Gerstenzang in the statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3at3svR

