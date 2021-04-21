IN BRIEF: Apollo managing director joins Clifford Chance in N.Y.

Clifford Chance is bringing on former client Susan Burkhardt, most recently a managing director at Apollo Global Management Inc, as a partner in its global funds and investment management team in New York.

The London-based law firm said in a statement Wednesday that Burkhardt starts in May and will focus on advising new and existing private investment funds, accounts and structures across strategies. Before joining Apollo, Burkhardt worked for investment managers the D.E. Shaw Group, GSO Capital Partners and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton.

