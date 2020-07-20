Coca-Cola swipes general counsel from Ford Motor Co

The Coca-Cola Co is driving off with a new top lawyer from Ford Motor Co, the beverage maker announced Monday in a statement.

Bradley Gayton, who has worked at Ford for nearly 30 years, including more than four years as general counsel, will join Coca-Cola as its general counsel on Sept. 1, the beverage giant said. The Atlanta-based company’s previous general counsel, Bernhard Goepelt, retired in February after eight years in the role.

