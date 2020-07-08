Coinbase hires Facebook deputy GC Paul Grewal as legal chief

Coinbase has hired Paul Grewal, a senior in-house lawyer at Facebook Inc and a former federal magistrate judge who worked on major tech cases, as its chief legal officer, the cryptocurrency exchange announced Wednesday.

Grewal will lead Coinbase’s legal team and work with financial services regulators, the San Francisco-based company’s chief operating officer, Emilie Choi, said in a Wednesday post on its website. Cryptocurrency markets have been in the regulatory spotlight in recent years amid growing investor interest.

