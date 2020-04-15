IN BRIEF: Comcast swipes chief compliance officer from 21st Century Fox

Comcast Corp has announced its hire of Candy Lawson as its chief compliance officer and senior deputy general counsel, bringing her on from Walt Disney Co, where she oversaw compliance matters for its 21st Century Fox group.

At Comcast, Lawson is now responsible for developing and implementing its compliance policies and ensuring the company’s compliance with regulations and contracts, the Philadelphia-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. She will be based in London and report to Comcast general counsel Tom Reid, the statement said.

