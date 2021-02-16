Cravath plucks ex-Treasury official from Debevoise, ending long lateral lull

Cravath, Swaine & Moore on Tuesday announced it has brought on partner David Portilla from Debevoise & Plimpton, marking the first time in at least a decade the elite New York firm has swiped a partner from a rival law firm.

Portilla advises banks on complex regulations enacted to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, rules he helped create and implement in a pre-Debevoise stint at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. His hire comes as Wall Street adjusts to the Biden administration, which last month tapped two consumer champions to lead top financial agencies, signaling a tougher stance on the industry than many had anticipated.

