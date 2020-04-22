IN BRIEF: Ex-Cal bar president, big law partner joins Cruise as CLO

Autonomous vehicle company Cruise, a General Motors Co subsidiary, has hired longtime California legal industry leader Jeffrey Bleich to serve as its chief legal officer, it said.

Bleich, who is currently chair of the board of PG&E Corp will start at Cruise on May 4, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Bleich has previously served as president of the California State Bar and as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia and worked as Special Counsel to the White House during the Obama administration, Cruise said.

