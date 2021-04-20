Ex-Treasury official and O'Melveny alum who led Coinbase legal team to lead crypto exchange in U.S.

Brian Brooks, a former acting head of the Office of the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency who held senior roles at Coinbase and O’Melveny & Myers, is joining another major cryptocurrency exchange - Binance - as chief executive of its U.S. affiliate.

His hire comes at a big moment for digital assets in the United States. Coinbase, where Brooks served as chief legal officer from late 2018 to early 2020, made a landmark market debut last week as the first major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange to go public. The company was briefly valued at more than $100 billion.

