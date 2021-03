Rita Glavin, who is representing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as he faces mounting sexual misconduct allegations, has left the partnership at Seward & Kissel.

New York State business records show Glavin started her own law firm, Glavin PLLC, last Thursday, around the time she began releasing public statements on Cuomo’s behalf.

