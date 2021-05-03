Perkins Coie lures privacy partner as demand for practice grows

Perkins Coie has hired Adrienne Ehrhardt as a technology transactions and privacy partner, the firm said Monday, the latest law firm to bulk its privacy team amid heightened client demand for that practice.

Ehrhardt, who is based in Madison, Wisconsin, joins Perkins Coie from Michael Best & Friedrich. She had been chair of that firm’s privacy and cybersecurity practice and co-chair of its digital technology industry group co-chair.

