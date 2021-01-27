Davis Polk swipes White & Case practice head Nicholas Palumbo

White & Case’s Americas private credit and direct lending practice leader Nicholas Palumbo has jumped to Davis Polk & Wardwell, that law firm said Wednesday, marking its second lateral partner hire in 2021 after relaxing its strict lockstep pay model in late 2020.

Palumbo joins Davis Polk as a partner in its finance group in New York, the firm said in a statement. His practice focuses on structuring and negotiating direct lending and private credit transactions. He said in the statement that Davis Polk’s “finance lawyers are phenomenal across the board” and that he is “excited to join the team.”

