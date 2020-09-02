Squire Patton Boggs shuts down in Doha as 13-lawyer team heads to Crowell & Moring

Crowell & Moring on Wednesday announced it is hiring a group of attorneys in Doha, Qatar from Squire Patton Boggs as that firm shuts down in the Persian Gulf state, saying it intends to invest more in neighboring countries Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Crowell’s hires also include four lawyers who will be based in Washington D.C. - partners Robert Hager, Michael Guiffré and Meagan Bachman and counsel Joshua Lindsay, who all have “extensive Doha experience,” a representative for the firm said Wednesday. A fourth partner, Charbel Maakaron, will head up Crowell’s new Doha office with a local team of eight lawyers.

