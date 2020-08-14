Dykema names new Chicago-based CEO, emphasizing focus on diversity

Detroit law firm Dykema on Thursday tapped government policy attorney Leonard Wolfe to take over as its chair and chief executive, saying he will make diversity and inclusion a main focus when his term starts January 1.

Wolfe, who is now based in Lansing, Michigan, will move to Chicago for the role, Dykema said in a statement. He takes the reins from Detroit-based Peter Kellett, who has led the firm since 2012. Wolfe has worked at Dykema for more than 25 years and has for four years served as its executive board liaison to its diversity and inclusion committee.

