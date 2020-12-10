Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Doug Emhoff, VP-elect Harris' husband and departing DLA partner, to join Georgetown Law

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris who last month said he would step down as a partner at law firm DLA Piper, is joining Georgetown University Law Center as a faculty member in January.

He’ll serve as a distinguished visitor from practice and teach courses on media and entertainment law, including an “Entertainment Law Disputes” class in the upcoming spring semester, Georgetown Law said in a statement on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2W1WUyV

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up