Blockchain co Bison Trails is latest fintech startup to tap new GC

Blockchain company Bison Trails on Tuesday announced ex-Goldman Sachs vice president Elizabeth Ralston as its first general counsel, the latest in a flood of fintech in-house hirings this summer.

Ralston was most recently the sole in-house counsel at cryptocurrency and blockchain investor BlockTower Capital, which she joined from Goldman in 2018. That’s around when cryptocurrency markets came under regulatory spotlight, amid growing investor interest.

