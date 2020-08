A flood of fintech in-house counsel hires continued this week, with announcements from both Plaid Inc and Robinhood Markets Inc.

Plaid, a software startup that Visa Inc agreed to buy for $5.3 billion earlier this year, on Thursday announced Meredith Fuchs as its general counsel. Formerly general counsel of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Fuchs was most recently chief regulatory counsel at Capital One.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32e9MVh