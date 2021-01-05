White & Case nabs fintech leader Douglas Landy from Milbank

White & Case on Tuesday announced it has hired Douglas Landy, who previously led Milbank’s regulatory and fintech practices, as a New York-based partner in its global financial services regulatory practice.

Landy on Tuesday said White & Case attracted him because of its global platform – many of his clients are banks that operate outside of the United States – and because he and the New York firm’s lawyers shared a “similar view” on how to approach the fintech industry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/358GnOL