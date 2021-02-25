Foley hires ex-DLA Piper partner forced out in 2019 as part of West Coast M&A build-out

Louis Lehot, a corporate and M&A rainmaker who left DLA Piper in 2019 after another partner accused him of sexual assault, allegations he denied, has landed at Foley & Lardner.

The law firm said Thursday that it also added three other M&A partners in its San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices: Nicole Hatcher and Natasha Allen, who were at law startup Atrium before founding their own firm Allen & Hatcher, and Brandee Diamond from DLA Piper. Three counsel are also joining with the group.

