Fox News names new GC as it battles Dominion lawsuit

Fox News Media named Bernard Gugar its new general counsel and executive vice president of corporate development on Monday, a hire that comes as the Fox Corp subsidiary works to fend off a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems Corp.

Gugar was most recently U.S. Head of Industries for Google Cloud’s Deal Pursuit Organization. He was previously general counsel of Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Inc, a vice president at Bear Stearns & Co and an associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

