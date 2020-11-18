Freshfields grows D.C. presence with CFIUS adviser amid scrutiny of overseas tech deals

Continuing its steady U.S. advance, London-based Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer on Wednesday announced it has hired Colin Costello to advise clients on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which scrutinizes deals for potential national security risks.

Costello joins Freshfields in Washington, D.C., from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, where he was acting director of the National Intelligence Council’s Investment Security Group and supported CFIUS.

