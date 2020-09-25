Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Freshfields loses top London dealmaker to Skadden as it expands in U.S., shuffles top ranks

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has lured a top London dealmaker from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, a U.K. firm that in the past year shook up the U.S. legal market with rainmaker hires in New York and California.

Bruce Embley is expected to start as a mergers and acquisitions partner in Skadden’s London office in early November, the New York-based firm said Friday. He joins after more than a decade at Freshfields, where he served as global co-head of M&A and worked on major deals including the $100 billion-plus merger between Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cv0r00

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up