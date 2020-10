Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has added a new antitrust partner in Washington D.C. from Hogan Lovells, marking the London-based firm’s latest U.S. hire as it eyes stateside expansion.

Meghan Rissmiller’s practice focuses on advocating in front of U.S. antitrust regulators and advising on mergers and acquisitions, Freshfields said in a statement announcing the hire Wednesday.

