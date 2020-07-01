Freshfields to open in Silicon Valley, swipes top partners from U.S. firms

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is launching a Silicon Valley office with partners it swiped from four U.S. firms, it said Wednesday, in its latest expansion stateside.

The firm doesn’t yet have a physical office in Northern California, but it’s getting one soon, said Alan Mason, Freshfields’ global client partner, in an interview Wednesday. It wanted to officially open in Silicon Valley because it already works with tech companies based there, he said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VESDBT