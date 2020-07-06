IN BRIEF: Freshfields makes another U.S. hire with Willkie's top corp litigator

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer on Monday announced it has swiped Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s business and corporate litigation practice chair, its latest lateral hire as the London-based firm expands stateside.

Mary Eaton will join Freshfields as partner and co-head of its securities and shareholder litigation practice in New York, the firm said in a statement on Monday. She had been at Willkie for about 18 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has represented CBS Corp, Tower Insurance and Facebook Inc in securities litigation and the independent directors of Citigroup and Merck & Co, the statement said.

